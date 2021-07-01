A 77-year-old man stabbed inside a bank at random, both sides of the story

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators say Jermaine Jackson, 43, stabbed James Haupt, 77, at the Regions Bank on Roosevelt Avenue – then ran away.

Haupt is affectionately known as “Paw Paw” in the community, and is a beloved fixture.

We spoke with his daughter as she was on her way back from getting him out of the hospital.

“I think he’s a little in shock from what happened to him, and he really doesn’t understand why it happened,” said Metta Christensen. “But as far as him physically, he seems to be just fine.”

Laquanda Jackson, the suspect’s sister, says her family is reeling from this as well – and that they’ve been trying to get Jermaine help with his mental health for months.

“[He] got off the medicine. And we see the changes in him. We know who he is when he’s on his medicine. He’s a teddy bear. He’s a big guy, but he’s a teddy bear,” she said.

She says her family is so glad to hear Haupt is going to be ok, and they will continue to pray for his family.

Jackson was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.