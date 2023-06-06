BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The vote has been talked about for months and now residents finally have the chance to decide.

“I’d like for no to prevail,” said one person voting Tuesday morning.

The Fish River-Marlow VFD is the place to vote Tuesday as residents in this part of Baldwin County decide if Proposed Planning District 14 will pass.

“We’re not opposed to change and development. It’s going to happen anyways. But with zoning, especially this base community zoning, we then now have a voice in some of the planning process that occurs in this district,” said Steve Mannhard.

The proposed planning district includes areas south of Silverhill, west of Summerdale and east of Fish River. If it passes the Baldwin County Commission will have planning and zoning authority over future development. That’s something not everyone wants to see happen.

“I’ve been a farmer here all my life and I’ve paid the property tax on the property, own the property and I just feel like I should be able to decide what I want to do with the property and not somebody else,” explained Jeff Underwood.

But, some who support the change say they just want input over what is built, not to take away from what’s already here. They feel there’s some common ground, wanting to make sure future development is done strategically as the county continues to grow.

“Baldwin County is being overrun by subdivisions and by buildings and so forth and they’re paving over what we feel is utopia down here. We definitely need some sort of control over this,” said Barry Nowlin.

Residents in these communities have until 7 p.m. Tuesday night to vote.