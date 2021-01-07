93-year-old man on hunt for special missing cane last seen in Fairhope

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile man is gaining attention on social media for his cane has mysteriously gone missing.

Two days before Christmas, Irvin Rentz was grabbing dinner at Julwin’s Restaurant in Fairhope with his son.

“Put the cane upon the table, and when Buddy came in he said dad let’s exchange Christmas presents before we eat,” Mr. Rentz explained.

They went to the parking lot for only a few moments and when they came back the cane was missing! And this wasn’t just any cane, “…this was special because it was one my dad made and he passed away right before turning 102 years old,” Mr.Rentz said.

His father made the cane from hickory wood over 60 years ago.

“I would guess 60-70 years old. Anyways, I have one and my brother has one and that’s why it was so valuable to me,” Mr.Rentz expressed.

Mr. Rentz is now 93-years-old and is looking for the cane that reminds him of his late father. If you have seen this cane please contact Cindy Rayburn on Facebook.

