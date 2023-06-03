ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The 8th annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off is set for Monday, June 12 at Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach and one of the four finalists has a restaurant at the Perdido Beach Resort.

Chef Brody Olive, Chef Sam Adams of Small Batch (Birmingham), Chef Laurence Agnew of Jesse’s Restaurant (Magnolia Springs) and Chef Nicholas Song of the Debot (Auburn) will compete for a $2,500 cash prized, earn “Best Chef in the State” title and a trip to New Orleans for the national Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

The four chefs were selected based on recipe selections made anonymous to a panel of judges “that highlight Alabama Gulf Seafood,” according to the website.

Dishes at the competition will be judged on the following criteria:

Presentation, General Impression and Serving Methods

Creativity and Practicality

Composition and Harmony of Ingredients

Correct Preparation and Craftsmanship

Flavor, Taste and Texture

Each category is worth up to 20 points for a total of 100 points. The competition is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to join us June 12 at Zeke’s Restaurant to watch some of Alabama’s greatest chefs compete for a state title and enjoy a night of amazing seafood and unique recipe production,” reads the website.