BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing dementia patient in Bon Secour.

Joseph Urquhart, 82, was last seen Oct. 29 around 7 a.m. on his porch near Carver Road in Bon Secour.

Urquhart was last seen wearing:

Khaki pants

Beige shirt

Green plaid flannel

Brown Vest with holes

A hat

Two-tone beige shoes

If you see him, call 911 or the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202.