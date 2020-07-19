UPDATE: Cause to why 800 without power on Dauphin Island

UPDATE (7/19/20 12: 22 PM) — Alabama Power has reported the power outage is do to a line being down according to Mayor Collier.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — 800 people are without power on Dauphin Island. The power outage is from the school toward the west of end of the Island.

Mayor Collier reported on Facebook that Alabama Power crews are on their way to fix the outage.

