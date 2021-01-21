800 receive COVID-19 vaccine in second Baldwin County mass clinic

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The second mass vaccination clinic in Baldwin County doubled in size with additional drive through lanes, increased staff inside the Daphne Civic Center, and with around 800 doses being administered to those eligible to get the vaccine.

“As this virus hits home for more people I think that has really helped people understand how important it is to protect yourself,” says Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hundreds stood in line, others stayed in their cars driving through a maze of cones and signs to get a shot. “We know there is a big demand for it,” says Kilpatrick. “We’re encouraged that so many people want it.”

But getting the vaccine is the issue. The amount of vaccine shipped to each county is based on population. Only 40 percent of Alabama’s allocation of vaccine from the federal government has made it into the arms of law enforcement, first responders, health care workers and those 75 and older. “We want to be busy. We want to be getting as much vaccine out as we can,” says Kilpatrick.

Half way through the mass clinics scheduled in Baldwin County, around 1,200 have been vaccinated. Health officials hope to vaccinate another 1,600 in the two remaining clinics scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday of next week.