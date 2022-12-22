BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 11 people Wednesday as part of a “saturation patrol” in the areas of Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley. A “saturation patrol” is “targeting areas where [BSCO] has had a number of calls,” according to Captain Clint Cadenhead.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized Wednesday, Dec. 21. In total, deputies seized five grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of methamphetamine and “personal use amounts of pot.”

All 11 people, who either had active warrants or drug charges, were transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

The following people were arrested: