BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 72nd annual Baldwin County Fair is right around the corner, but for the first time in 25 years, the rodeo will not be returning this year.

People come to the fair for the rides, food and for the last 25 years a rodeo but not this year. Fair Director Sonny Hankins told News 5 why.

“We look for things that draws people to the county fair,” Hankins said. “We have been putting on rodeos here for years and years and years. It’s a good thing however we made a decision to go with a circus that’s coming this year.”

However, some people are disappointed the rodeo is not coming back. Hunter Bemis has been a Robertsdale resident since he was a little kid. He said he grew up going to the fair but also attending the rodeo, too.

“It’s something that I grew up watching as a kid,” Bemis said. “My kids would love to see it again this year. We are kind of disappointed that we are not going to have it.”

Hankins said it is important to change things up each year.

“Last year, we have the tigers and the lions,” Hankins said. “The year before, we had the bears and the elephants the year before that.”

The Baldwin County Fair will run Sept. 19 through Sept. 23, and Hankins said along with the circus, there will also be three new rides, new games and new food vendors at this years fair.

Parking at the fair is free this year, and senior citizens 65+, veterans and children under the age of 12 get free admission. The fair will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.