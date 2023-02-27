FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival returns for a 71st year from March 17-19. The event is completely free and features local artist work and more!

WKRG is the exclusive TV sponsor and News 5 will be broadcasting live from the festival on Friday, March 17. WKRG talent and the Weather Beast will be there Saturday, March 18.

Parking

Parking can be tough for this event. There will be a shuttle service taking people to and from the festival. The cost is $5 for a round trip and it will run from 10:30 a.m., to 5:30 p.m., each day.

Eastern Shorts Village Shopping Center (Big Lots)

Plantation Pointe Shopping Center (Piggly Wiggly)

You can find a full list of participating artists as well. The featured artist is Ricky Trione, a Fairhope native.