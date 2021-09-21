70th Baldwin County Fair kicks off in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County fair is back. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the gates re-opened Tuesday for the first night of the five-day fair.

Everything you love about a county fair is there: the Ferris wheel, thrill rides like “The Shock Drop,” along with fair food standards like hot dogs and funnel cakes, kids rides, games of chance and skill.

This all started seven decades ago as a way for farmers to get together and share and show off crops and livestock and that still happens along with displays from civic and school groups.

Billed as a big family-friendly fun event, the fair runs through Saturday. It will cost you 20 dollars to get in the gate and all the rides are free. So is parking.