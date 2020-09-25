70 plus animals rescued, cleared out of Baldwin County Animal Shelter

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Animal Shelter reports 70 plus animals from its shelter have been rescued, leaving its facilities entirely cleared out.
The organization is so excited to share such great news with the public in that they were able to seek refuge for these animals.
The following is a Facebook post from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter:
