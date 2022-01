FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle.

The child was struck by a vehicle driving along Twin Beech Road near Summer Lake Subdivision in Fairhope on Jan. 6 at about 6 p.m.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.