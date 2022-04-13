ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — So far this week, seven swimmers have been rescued from the rough surf conditions along Baldwin County beaches.

Wednesday was another day of red flag conditions along beaches in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan. But, even when surf conditions aren’t as rough swimmers can get in trouble fast.

Earlier this week when yellow flags were posted in Gulf Shores, three swimmers had to be rescued. There were more calls for help but those folks were able to get out of the water before lifeguards arrived.

Tuesday in Orange Beach, four people were pulled from the rough surf as waves swelled to as much as six feet with strong currents close to shore proving once again the big waves may be tempting but they can also be very dangerous.

The beach warning flags are the best indicators of what surf conditions are going to be like before you get in the water. Those flags are posted at most beach access points.

Red flags are expected to be up at least through the end of the week.