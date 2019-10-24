6-month contract awarded to Spanish Fort post office

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The USPS conforms to News 5 that the contract office in Spanish Fort will remain open for at least 6 months. A 6-month contract has been awarded, but specifics are unknown at this time.
We’re told the new contract goes into effect November 1st.
