6-month contract awarded to Spanish Fort post office

Baldwin County

by: Blake Brown

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The USPS conforms to News 5 that the contract office in Spanish Fort will remain open for at least 6 months. A 6-month contract has been awarded, but specifics are unknown at this time.

We’re told the new contract goes into effect November 1st.

