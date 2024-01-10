FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fifth annual edition of The Race for the Rest of Us! is set for Saturday, Jan. 13, at Bay Breeze Café, 212 1/2 Fairhope Ave.

The race is sponsored by the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club, and the pre-race party begins at 1:30 p.m. A DJ and live music will entertain attendees after the race.

Bay Breeze Café will have food and drink specials on-site. There will be trophies for individual, couple and group costumes.

The 0.5K will include a medical tent at the halfway mark with refreshments from Tamara’s and Bill-E’s restaurants.

The race (for seasoned athletes or those who just want to have fun) will go on, rain or shine, so bring your sneakers to lace ’em up for a fun-filled day of laughter, camaraderie and some exercise.

Be sure to bring your costume, friends, family and even your four-legged friends.

You can register for the event now; the cost ranges from $35 to $45. See the official website for details.

All funds the race raises will go to local not-for-profits and charities supporting education, youth literacy, mental health and wellness, clean water, eradicating Polio (a Rotary International focus) and other community needs.

The Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club is a fun-loving civic group that embodies Rotary International’s motto: “Service Above Self.” The club embodies that motto by serving the community and the world while having fun.

Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club meets every Thursday for cocktails from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fairhope Yacht Club. Your first drink is on them!

For more information, go to the Fairhope Sunset Rotary Club or their website.