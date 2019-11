MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Runners are getting ready for the annual Battleship 12k this morning. This is the 5th year for the run that starts on Baldwin County’s Eastern Shore and ends at Battleship Memorial Park. Hundreds of people participate every year.

Many of the runners are military veterans. It is described as “a patriotic run to honor those who have served.” For more information, you can check their Facebook page.