58 percent of Baldwin County students absent Monday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Public Schools reported 58 percent of students were absent on Monday.
The school district reported 17,490 students were recorded as absent.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola mayor holds press conference to update residents on COVID-19
- NIM closed to the public effective March 17 to stem spread of coronavirus
- The Comedy Barn, Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner shows closing until May
- Gulf State Park ‘business as usual’ for now, Thursday meeting planned
- Gov. Ivey reminds citizens grocery stores in Alabama are not closing but be responsible