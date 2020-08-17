52 absent from Baldwin County Schools Monday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 52 people were absent from Baldwin County Schools Monday, according to the Baldwin County Board of Education’s transparency report.

Bay Minette Elementary School reported the most absences, with 12 people not present in school today.

These are not people who have COVID, but rather people who were absent or sent home for a countless number of reasons related to COVID, as noted below.

A few important notes:

We will only report new instances per day, not cumulative. Those in this count may not be on our campuses, some may have never entered our schools. Parents have been calling in to let us know their child is out and why their child is out so they are not marked as “no-shows” and forfeit their class schedule. Some may be quarantined at home with parents. These numbers include students and employees. Not all of these are people have tested positive for COVID. These numbers do include people who are confirmed positive for COVID, but most will be those who might have been exposed and are choosing to stay home or who might only have symptoms. Parents will be notified at the school level in the evenings. For secondary, only by the principal. For elementary, by both the principal school-wide, and the teacher for that classroom. The information here will not be broken down further because of privacy issues. We will do our best to keep the media up to date on this data as we have it to release but we may look for an automated way to process this going forward.

Baldwin County Schools is treating schools as though there are COVID-19 students in the building every day because the vast majority of children under 18 are asymptomatic. Schools are cleaning classrooms and facilities multiple times a day with hospital-grade cleaners. Students are wearing masks or face shields at all times while on campus unless they are performing a specific task. The schools are checking temperatures and monitoring for symptoms of all employees and students throughout the day. Students and employees are social distancing where appropriate, washing hands and sanitizing throughout the day as well. All of this is being done every day, regardless of whether the school has had any reported absences related to COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES