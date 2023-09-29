GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This October, the Annual National Shrimp Festival returns to the beach for its 50th year.

The festival, presented by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, began in 1971 and has always been a free, volunteer-driven event. Nearly 250,000 people attend the event each year.

It took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic but returned for its 49th year in 2022.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 12Event/PerformerLocation
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Lefty CollinsWest Stage
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Lisa ChristianEast Stage
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Youth For Art DisplayCentral Festival at Information Booth
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Ashley & AlanWest Stage
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Strickly RiversEast Stage
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Sugarcane JaneWest Stage
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Cordial BrothersEast Stage
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Midlife Crisis LAWest Stage
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Platinum Premier BandEast Stage
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.StyleWest Stage
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Yeah, ProbablyEast Stage
8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk MonsterWest Stage
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.The Troy Laz BandEast Stage
Friday, Oct. 13Event/PerformerLocation
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Just RogerEast Stage
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.Top Hat & JackieWest Stage
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Youth For Art DisplayCentral Festival at Information Booth
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Brown Barnes BandWest Stage
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tracey & AlanEast Stage
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.Sand Sculpture Demonstration & TrainingPublic Beach South of Children’s Activity Village
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.The Undertow BandWest Stage
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.JERIEast Stage
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Willie Traywick GroupEast Stage
4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Almost SkynardWest Stage
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Elvis Remembered with Shane Tucker and the Promised Land BandEast Stage
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Best of British: The Ultimate AC/DC & Def Leppard TributesWest Stage
8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eagles SunriseEast Stage
Saturday, Oct. 14Event/PerformerLocation
10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.Miss Shrimp Festival PresentationEast Stage
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Singing for ScholarshipsThe Zyn West Music Stage
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Youth For Art DisplayCentral Festival by Information Booth
10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.Brent BurnsEast Stage
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Sand Sculpture ContestPublic Beach at South Town Green
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Zach Diedrich BandEast Stage
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Amanda ShawWest Stage
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Champ Jaxon Band East Stage
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.High CottonWest Stage
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.Wavelength BandEast Stage
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Spank the MonkeyEast Stage
6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.Kirk JayWest Stage
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.Wet WillieEast Stage
8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.Velcro PygmiesWest Stage
Sunday, Oct. 15 Event/PerformerLocation
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Church Service by Summit Church of FoleyEast Stage
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Emily StuckeyWest Stage
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Youth For Art DisplayCentral Festival by Information Booth
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Broke n’ DoneWest Stage
12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.Identity TheftEast Stage
2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.NoonDay DriversWest Stage
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Disco KissEast Stage
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.The GroovinatorsWest Stage
3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.Wolfy GrinEast Stage

EVENT LOCATION: