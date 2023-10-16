GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Dry conditions are what we are looking at for the next few days. Some may be glad to see no rain, but the decreased rain chance can enhance the possibility of a wildfire.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Chief of Staff Melvin Shepard advised the public to hold off on burning.

“Please don’t try to burn your yard, or things like that, or debris, things of that nature,” Shepard said.

The Gulf Shores Fire Department has already reported over 10 wildfires so far for October.

According to the Gulf Shores Fire Department and Baldwin County 911, there have been 50 wildfires in September and 31 this month in Baldwin County. Shepard said there is a burn ban in effect until Oct. 31.

“The little bit of rain we had last week really is not enough to saturate the ground and make things less likely to catch fire because once you start the fire with this wind that we are having will drive that fire and can cause it to increase very rapidly,” Shepard said.

If you are caught burning without a permit or during a burn ban, you can be fined up to $1,000.