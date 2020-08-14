50 percent capacity at Baldwin County sporting events this season

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football, “The games are the games,” says Sharon Celli. “Gotta support the team.”

The tradition will continue on Friday nights in Baldwin County but with some changes. “It’ll work,” says assistant superintendent Marty McCrae. “It’s just going to be a little different.”

Fans will not be packed in like sardines to cheer on their favorite team. “We’re going 50 percent capacity, home side and visitors side,” says McCrae.

The number of fans allowed at the games will vary depending on the size of the stadium. “I really would like them to play and obviously would like parents to be able to go,” says parent Shelby Perry.

Social distancing will be strongly encouraged and face masks mandatory when entering the venue according to McCrae. “Wear masks when you cannot distance properly. You can’t enter any of our facilities without a mask with you, just be courteous to other people.”

“If people worry about themselves and keep themselves safe it will make everybody safe,” says Celli,

This year the team in the stands will be just as important as the one on the field if there is to be a season at all during this pandemic.

“Oh heck yeah I’ll be going to a game,” says Celli.

Tickets will be sold online for both home and visitors and if you can’t make it to the stadium or the gym this year, Baldwin County games will be streamed online.

LATEST STORIES