BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for animal cruelty in Silverhill.

On March, 7, 2022, deputies and animal control officers responded to a call about several dogs living in deplorable conditions inside a trailer. When investigators arrived, they found 50 dogs living in the residence, which was allegedly full of urine, feces and household trash. The dogs were removed from the trailer and transported to an animal shelter in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Gilmer Edwards, 51, was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals and is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a $9,000 bond. Another adult was also living in the trailer and charges against them are pending.

35 adult dogs, nine six-week-old puppies and six four-week-old puppies were taken from the residence. Reports say most of the dogs are in good shape considering the poor living conditions they had been in. The dogs are currently being assessed and treated and will be put up for adoption through Hub City Humane Society.

The trailer is at the 19000 block of Meadow Dove Lane near Wales West RV Resort.