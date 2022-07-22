THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thomasville Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child almost shot a postal worker while she was driving on Dozier Street in Thomasville.

Investigators believe the 5-year-old found the gun “carelessly laying” on a chair, according to Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey. The child pointed the gun at his 7-year-old brother and accidentally pulled the trigger.

The bullet went past the 7-year-old and went through the windshield of a postal worker’s truck. The bullet was stopped by the sun visor, nearly striking the woman in her head.

The gun was found and Thomasville Police are working with the postal inspector. State and federal charges will likely follow, according to Stuckey.