MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Are you in the midst of wedding planning and looking for the perfect place to tie the knot? If you’re looking to get married in Baldwin County, here are five beautiful options both on and off the water for your special day.

The Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel is located right on Mobile Bay and is a perfect option for a waterfront wedding. With over 41,000 sq. ft. of banquet space and over 550 acres of outdoor event space, they can accommodate weddings up to 1,400 guests.

Gulf Shores Wedding Chapel

If you’re looking for a beachfront wedding, look no further. This venue can accommodate up to 200 guests and you can choose between getting married on the beach or in the chapel.

Izenstone

Izenstone is the perfect option if you’re looking for a rustic local venue. The venue is complete with a loft, bridal suite, groom’s room, secret garden and courtyard to accommodate all of your needs for your special day.

Little Point Clear

Little Point Clear is a distinctly southern wedding venue located on Scenic Highway 98. They have on site suites so you can have your rehearsal dinner, spend the night and wake up for your perfect day all in the same location as your wedding.

The Garden at Bella Sera

This venue has five different locations to choose from when tying the knot. For an intimate ceremony, their covered bridge is an excellent option for an outdoor ceremony. They also have wedding packages for brides on a budget.