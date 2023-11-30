GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Oyster shells are still getting new life in Baldwin County seven years after a recycling program began.

“Having those not go to a landfill, but be able to reuse that has been great not only for the oysters, but it doesn’t fill up our landfills,” Alabama Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said.

Shells that were previously thrown away at restaurants and hauled to landfills are collected and put back into local waterways to help more oysters grow, provide habitat, limit erosion and improve water quality. The new $5 million grant from Restore America’s Estuaries organization announced Thursday in Gulf Shores will expand those efforts over the next 3 years.

“With this program, the Alabama Coastal Foundation should be able to double the number of restaurants that are participating in the oyster shell recycling and that helps us get more of those shells to put back into the water to grow new oysters,” Blankenship explained.

22.2 million shells have been collected so far with close to 20 restaurants participating in the program. The Original Oyster House was the first local restaurant to show its support back in 2016.

“We were literally sending oyster shells to the landfill,” Cecilia with the Original Oyster House said. “They weren’t getting back out into the water to grow more oysters, which is part of the reason why we’ve depleted so much. I mean that and hurricanes.”

Once collected, the shells sit and cure on a massive property along the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores. They’re put into large piles for about 6 months until it’s decided when and where they’ll be placed.

