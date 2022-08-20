FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night.

According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.”

Bullock said two 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds were charged with disorderly conduct. One of the students was also charged with resisting arrest, according to Bullock. Bullock said rumors of a “stabbing” at the school are “unfounded”. No knife or other weapons were recovered.

Four of the students were released into the custody of their parents, while one was taken to a juvenile detention center. No names were released due to the age of the suspects.