$5.5 million dollar grant awarded to Mega-Site in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) For almost a decade, the welcome mat has been out at the three thousand acre Mega-Site in Baldwin County near Bay Minette and while there have been plenty of visitors, “Well over 50 opportunities,” no one has moved in yet.

“We want the first tenant here to be impactful and to have a large economic impact,” says Executive Director of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Lee Lawson, “and we have competed for some of those and are competing for some of those and our hope is to have an announcement very soon. That’s what we are working towards.”

Now, five and a half million more dollars will be pumped into the site courtesy of a grant awarded by the “Growing Alabama Commission” for additional site improvements.

“This project will actually finalize the rail building ballast and sub-ballast and actually laying track to the 7000 feet of rail spur.” Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Lee Lawson





The enhancements to the property are the next step in making it more attractive for potential tenants.

“When this was a clear, unfinished site, three thousand acres; talking on average 3 to 500 acres is our average request, it’s hard to picture yourself out here. So, by grading 200 acres and putting a million square foot building pad, building a rail, all those things just enhance our competitiveness.” Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance Lee Lawson

Work on the next phase is expected to start in the next couple of months in hopes the next mega-industry to locate in Alabama will call Baldwin County home.