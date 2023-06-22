BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth person has died as a result of a crash that occurred Sunday, according to officials with the Robertsdale Police Department.

Jeanna Speegle, wife of Poarch Creek CFO Tim Speegle, has died. Jeanna has been in critical condition since the crash Sunday. Tim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Sunday. Two other people, Christie and Margaret Lowe, were pronounced dead on the scene.

On June 19, David Colburn, 60, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and three counts of manslaughter. The Robertsdale Police Department is working with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office to add a fourth manslaughter charge.

Colburn allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck, pushing the truck into oncoming traffic and hitting a GMC Yukon. The Speegles were in the Yukon and five people were in the pickup. Two of the children in the truck were injured.

Colburn was given a $50 thousand bond for each count of manslaughter and a $10 thousand bond for the DUI charge.