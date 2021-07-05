4th of July travelers passing through Baldwin happy to see crowd

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Expect traffic jams around the region as thousands head home from their 4th of July travels. Some ventured far from home for the first time in a year. A crowd of cars and campers makes its way through the parking lot at Buc-ee’s in Baldwin County, even at sunrise Monday morning the place was packed with travelers eager to get home.

“Just have work coming up, that’s all I’m thinking about now that we’re on our way,” said Brett Bass from Louisiana. AAA estimated a 40% increase in the number of people traveling this 4th of July holiday. Many travelers like Veronica Davalos from Texas stayed home last year due to COVID concerns.

“Being cooped up for a year and a half, my daughter has been in virtual teaching, she wanted to get out this is more like a birthday gift and my 18-year-old’s graduation gift,” said Davalos as she refueled her vehicle. A lot of people passing through say they’re just happy to see more people out and about, doing what amounts to a normal summer vacation

“Man it’s great, as humans we want to be around other humans it felt really good, a lot of folks on the beach, in restaurants,” said Beau Bourque from Lafayette. Many of the people stopping at this gas station spent their time at the beach. On Saturday, Mobile Traffic posted a screenshot of massive delays on the main beach highways saying it’s the biggest backup they’ve seen in eight years.