4th of July means heavy traffic headed to Baldwin beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) When you are headed South on U.S. Highway 59, it can seem like everyone had the same idea, let’s go to the beach for the holiday weekend and why not? A Fourth of July at the beach is about as American as you can get. But of course, there is traffic.

“When we were talking about coming down here for the holidays people were like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s going to be so crazy,” says Julie Williams from Dallas, and it is at times depending on where you are.

“The traffic wasn’t too bad until we got closer to the Foley Beach Express,” says Jeremy Murry from Montgomery. “It backed up a little bit there.”

Whether you are on Canal Road in Orange Beach looking at the back end of the same car for what seems like forever or just waiting at an intersection to make a turn with your destination right in front of you. “It’s gotten a lot busier like now.”

They come from all over the country for a little piece of paradise to celebrate Independence Day. “It’s just to be expected,” says Williams. “It’s a holiday week and we just knew to be patient.” That patience can pay off in a big way when you finally get where you are going.