4th of July fireworks canceled in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores has decided to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks show for 2020.

The following is a statement sent form the city.

City of Gulf Shores Cancels Fourth of July Fireworks

Gulf Shores, Ala. – After careful consideration of the potential health risks related to COVID-19, the City of Gulf Shores has canceled the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks.

This difficult decision was made in accordance with the current Safer at Home Health Order issued by Governor Kay Ivey and after consulting with both local and state Fire Marshals.

The City still plans to celebrate this historic day by flying American flags and lighting up the City in red, white and blue to honor our Nation’s birthday.

As a reminder, discharging fireworks within the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores is prohibited without a state fireworks permit. Please contact the Gulf Shores Fire Marshal at 251-269-7996 for more information on fireworks permits.

The City of Gulf Shores will continue to provide public updates at www.gulfshoresal.gov and through social media. The public is encouraged to sign up to receive update notifications by visiting our website and clicking the “Notify Me” button.