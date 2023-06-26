BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect accused of a deadly drunk driving crash on the Baldwin Beach Express that claimed the lives of four people on Father’s Day now faces a fourth manslaughter charge.

David Colburn, 60, was initially charged with the counts of manslaughter. On Thursday, a fourth crash victim died. At the time, the Robertsdale Police Department and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office began working to add the fourth manslaughter charge to the case.

Robertsdale Police believe Colburn was driving a black Chevy Trailblazer south on the Baldwin Beach Express when he rear-ended a black pickup truck. Police said this caused the pickup truck to cross the median into northbound traffic and hit a white GMC Yukon.

The truck had three people in it at the time of the crash, two adults and three children. Inside the Yukon were a man and a woman.

Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter Margaret, 19, from Pelham, Ala. were in the black pickup truck and were pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the GMC Yukon from Trussville, Ala., Tim Speegle, 64, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Tim Speegle was the Poarch Creek CFO.

Jeanna Speegle, Tim Speegle’s wife, has died. Jeanna had been in critical condition since the crash Sunday.