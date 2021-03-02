4th annual ‘Get Wild Purely Paddle’ event coming to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The 4th annual Get Wild Purely Paddle events are coming to Gulf Shores later this month and in April. The events are scheduled for March 27th and April 17th from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Mo’s Landing.

These free events include yard games, outdoor activities and a kayak adventure.

“We are excited to offer Purely Paddle once again to our residents and visitors,” Recreation Manager Nicole Ard said. “This is a great opportunity for people of all ages in our community to get outside and learn more about our environment while having a great time on the water.”

Kayaks will be available for rent each day for $10.

Preregistration is required. You can register by clicking here.

For more information about Purely Paddle contact the Gulf Shores Recreation Department at 251-968-9818.