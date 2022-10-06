GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols.

Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years.

“Unfortunately the last two years with COVID, lack of volunteers and with COVID still going on, we had to cancel it,” said Hart. “We had to cancel it last year, right before the festival was supposed to start so we are glad to be back and be at it this year.”

The 49th Annual Shrimp Festival comes roaring back with music, shopping, crafts and food!

“I thought I waited three years but no it was two, but that’s a long time and I am going to try and do it all in one day,” said a visitor from Louisiana.

The Shrimp Festival highlights several different shrimp recipes, but there is more!

“We’ve got food from fried Oreos, to shrimp,” said Hart. “We’ve got arts and crafts, fine arts, to all different types of retail vendors, over 300 vendors down here.”

The Shrimp Festival started Thursday, Oct. 6 and will go through Sunday, Oct. 9. The festival opens each day at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.. The festival is free for all people.