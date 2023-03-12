ORANGE BEACH, Ala., (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach held its 49th annual Festival of Art on March 11 and March 12. The event was held at the Coastal Arts Center.

There were multiple categories artists could be placed in including Clay, Folk Art, Glass, Graphic, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Mixed Media 2D, Mixed Media 3D, Painting – Oil & Acrylic, Painting – Watercolor, Paper, Photography, Sculpture, Textile/Fiber and Wood

Bruce Odell, a U.S. pottery Olympic champion, was one of the artists at the event. He demonstrated the ancient Japanese fast-firing technique called Raku. Each piece is flash-fired to 2,000 degrees and slowly cooled and oxidized using wet sawdust creating a rainbow metallic color. Odell is from Lafayette, La. and is a three-time U.S. Pottery Olympic champion and the 1992 World Champion.