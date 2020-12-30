$45-million Amazon facility could be built in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It could be the next big employer in Baldwin County. A new Amazon distribution center may soon occupy vacant land near Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.

“It would be a $45 million facility on 24 acres. There will be about 3 acres developed and the rest will be parking and those things,” said mayor Mike McMillan.

McMillan says the new facility would be built at Spanish Fort Town Center and could easily bring over 100 new jobs to the city.

“It’s their last point of delivery. In other words, this will be the point before it goes to the houses,” he said.

If built, the new warehouse would create 115 jobs; but almost 200 additional jobs would follow.

“They have private contractors come in and haul. That’s another 180 positions that’ll be moving things through the city,” said McMillan.

Right now planning is still in the early stages. The city has to vote on zoning changes, which would require public hearings and other measures. The goal would be for the facility to open in the spring of 2022, if approved.

“Things are progressing. These little steps will make things grow. It’s sort of that domino effect that you hope for in a city,” added McMillan.

