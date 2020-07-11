UPDATE: Power restored to EMC customers in Gulf Shores, Foley

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7/11/20): According to the EMC power outage map, only one customer is without power in Baldwin County.

Original story

4,000 Baldwin EMC customers are without power in both Foley and Gulf Shores. Police are currently directing traffic at every intersection from Gulf Shores to Tanger area. The cause of the power outage is unknown.

WKRG News 5 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

