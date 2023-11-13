DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four juveniles were arrested after multiple cars were broken into and items were stolen Friday night in Daphne.

Officers were called on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and took a report for multiple cars that had been broken into Friday night in the 200 Parma Drive area. All of the vehicles that were broken into had been left unlocked and items including keys, AirPods, pocket knives, sunglasses and debit cards had been stolen, according to a news release.

While officers were investigating the report, they found four juveniles and named them as suspects. Many of the items that were stolen were recovered and returned to the owners.

The juveniles will be “referred to the Juvenile Court System.”