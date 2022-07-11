SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort will host two special wildlife programs later this month.

On Saturday, July 23, Alabama 4-H Science School staff will present their special “Back 2 Natives” programs featuring a collection of Alabama’s native animal species of raptors and reptiles.

The programs will be held in conjunction with the Alabama 4-H Science School, which is included in regular park admission. These conversation-based presentations are engaging hands-on educational programs for guests of all ages.

At 9 a.m. prior to the wildlife programs, the park will offer a special two-hour cruise aboard the Delta Explorer to the site of the “Ghost Fleet” which once lay moored along the Tensaw River. The Victory and Liberty ships were a part of the Navy’s strategic reserve fleet in the years after World War II. Though the last of the ships were removed in the 1970s, portions of the docks remain and the fleet is an enduring part of local history.

The 4-H program will be held Saturday, July 23, at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Both programs are an hour in length.