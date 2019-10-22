4 arrested on prostitution charges in Baldwin County massage parlor raids

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people have been arrested and face prostitution charges after a raid of two massage parlors in Baldwin County.
The Foley Police Department sent out the following press release:
On September 19, 2019 the Foley Police Department executed a search warrant at Ocean Massage, 8154 State Highway 59, Suite 208, as the result of an investigation into complaints of prostitution at the business. Xiu Xiang Zhang (52 years of age) and Ying Shenyang Qi (50 years of age), was arrested for Misdemeanor Prostitution and business owner Sheng Yun Zhou (49 years of age) was arrested for Felony Promoting Prostitution. The City of Foley revoked Ocean Massage’s business license. During the execution of our search warrant, we discovered that Sheng Yun Zhou also owned a massage business in Daphne, Tranquility Massage. We assisted Daphne Police Department in executing a search warrant at Tranquility Massage the same day. Sheng Yun Zhou was charged with an additional count in Daphne for Promoting Prostitution and their therapist Wei Tong (no picture available) was arrested for Prostitution. This is all of the information that will be released at this time.