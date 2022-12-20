Officials with the Daphne Police Department said the third suspect in the murder of Sawaida Arnold has turned himself in.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Cortez Gonzales, 23, and David Sampey, 43, were placed in custody for the July murder. Franklin Crandall, 33, turned himself in Tuesday morning. Crandall is being charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

According to officials, the attack was “targeted” and Gonzales was the one that fired the shots that killed Arnold. Officers told WKRG News 5 that Arnold was ambushed.

On July 27, Arnold returned home for a visit. He pulled into Crandall’s home when the three men approached his car and started shooting. Gonzales and Sampey were arrested earlier in the year for probation violations.

Officers said they know Arnold had a fanny pack with a large amount of money and it has never been found. They do believe robbery was the motive.