This picture was taken at the sight of the second fire that took place at N. Section Street and Triangle Drive.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the Fly Creek Avenue side of Veteran’s Drive between Parker Road and Veteran’s Drive.

Officials told WKRG News 5 that they believe the fire was set intentionally. This is the third fire that officers have responded to in the past week. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the FPD at 251-928-2385.