3D mapping of Baldwin schools, another step in securing campuses

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lights, camera, scan. A 3-D laser scanner, used by law enforcement to scan crime scenes, is being used at C.F. Taylor Alternative School in Robertsdale.

“It’s scanning,” says Danny Steelman with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s gathering about a million points per second as it scans.”

Those images will be imported into computer software and create a 3-D image. “It allows us to look at every door, every closet, interior and exterior of the school.”

The finished product will show every exit, enables the viewer to move through the building, take measurements. It is a virtual look inside before ever stepping into the building or on the property.

“One of the sheriff’s initiatives, when he took over, was to move forward with technology as well as school safety and this is kind of a blending of the two,” says Steelman.

Another step to enhance school security in hopes it will never be needed.