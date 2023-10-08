DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 35th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts is scheduled for the third weekend of October, according to a news release from the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, the event host.

The festival will feature more than 140 local and regional artists, as well as the Jubilee Market for local food makers.

Along with art that’s available for display and purchase, there will be entertainment, food, kid’s art and an area to tailgate. This year’s featured artist is Warren Rossi.

WHERE TO GO:

The Jubilee Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at Lott Park in Old Towne Daphne.