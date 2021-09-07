350 Gallons of Gas on its way to Baton Rouge thanks to the City of Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A search and rescue team from Baldwin County is joining in the local effort to help people recovering from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana. Anyone who’s lived through major hurricanes, like Sally or Ivan, knows fuel shortages are common and they’re a pain.

That’s what a lot of people are facing in Louisiana. We’ve seen long lines for fuel as recovery continues. Tuesday morning, members of Daphne Search and Rescue head west to Baton Rouge. They’ll be hauling roughly 350 gallons of gas.

The crew got on the road as the sun was coming up. They’ll meet up with members of Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue. The gas will go into their boats and vehicles as the local crew continues their efforts to get supplies to people stranded in the Louisiana bayou.

“So these guys are helping run supplies in the bayou areas they’re continuing to do search and rescue over there as well, K-9 team, this is strictly for the search team and their boats,” said Tony Dickey with Daphne Search and Rescue. The fuel and the storage bladders are funded by a combination of donations and and the City of Daphne.