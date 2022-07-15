GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Beach Rescue team rescued 32 people in the month of June. That’s according to numbers the GSRT released in a Facebook post.

“Summer is in full swing here in Gulf Shores and our Beach Rescue team has been hard at work keeping our residents and guest safe while at the beach,” the post read.

Rough surf in the last week have kept the rescue teams busy. A person was taken to the hospital after being “overcome by the surf” Monday in Gulf Shores. Orange Beach lifeguards responded to six calls for water rescues. No one was injured or taken to the hospital.

In June, the rescue team performed 32 rescues, 35 missing people were reported while all were found and relocated with family. There were 301 instances of public assists, which is when “staff helps elderly or disabled patrons to the beach or vehicle from the beach,” according to Beach Safety Chief Joethan Phillips.

The rescue team responded to over 300 calls in which medical aid was needed. There were close to 1,900 preventative actions in the month of June. A preventative action is when “lifeguards educate patrons on potential dangers, such as rip currents, prior to being rescued or enter the water,” according to Phillips.

The numbers for each of the give instances can be found below:

32 rescues

301 public assists

305 medical aids

35 missing people

1,891 preventative actions

The Gulf Shores website provides several safety tips and provides updates regarding the color of flags on the beaches. Learn more about beach safety on their helpful tips page.

You can check out current beach conditions one of three ways, according to the website:

Call 251-968-SURF (7873).

Visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.

Text “ALBEACHES” to 888-777 to receive daily beach conditions via text message.

Flag Color Hazard Type Meaning Double Red Water closed to public Entering the water is prohibited Red High High surf and/or currents Purple Dangerous Marine Life Marine wildlife in water Yellow Medium Moderate surf and/or currents