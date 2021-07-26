$300 thousand bond set in Bay Minette murder

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — He turned himself in over the weekend on a murder charge, and now the man accused in the shooting death last week of Robert “RJ” Daniels in Bay Minette has made his first appearance before a judge.

29-year-old Tyler McCryndle appeared via video conference for his bond hearing.

Bond was set at 300 thousand dollars. If he is able to make that bond he will have to wear an ankle monitor and be under house arrest and he can not have any contact with two eyewitnesses in the case, Zack Mallory or Don Robinson.

Prosecutors say the victim was on probation at the time of his death for a fight with McCryndle indicating that could be the motive in the murder.

Daniels was shot at least twice in front of his grandmother’s home on West Ellis Street last Tuesday. He died later that night at a local hospital.