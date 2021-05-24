3-year-old shot with arrow home from hospital

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) A 3-year-old hit by an arrow over the weekend is out of the hospital and home in Silverhill.

The tip of an arrow can be as deadly as any bullet. Saturday night on Woodpecker Road in Silverhill, it was an arrow hit a three-year-old little girl in the arm and traveled into her chest.

Police arrested 35-year-old Ryan Archer who was shooting at a target, next door to the party when his arrow ricocheted off the ground and hit the little girl.

The arrow had what is described as a “field tip” used for hunting small games but most commonly used for target practice.

Police say Archer admitted to shooting the arrow that struck the child. He is charged with second-degree assault defined as reckless use of a deadly weapon causing physical injury.

Doctors say the arrow bruised the little girl’s lung but missed her heart by centimeters. She is expected to make a full recovery.