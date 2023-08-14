FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three teenagers were arrested Monday afternoon for 11 car break-ins that occurred over the weekend, according to a Fairhope Police Department release.

According to the release, the teenagers stole 11 cars and and three guns over a two-day period. Ten of the 11 vehicles have been found by Fairhope police officers while one of three guns have been located.

Two teens were charged with receiving stolen property, and the other was charged with first degree theft.

“While blame is squarely on the individuals arrested,” Lieutenant Shane Nolte said. “Keys left in unlocked vehicles certainly created greater opportunity. We cannot stress enough to residents about properly securing their vehicles and their homes.”

Following two initial reports, Fairhope police noticed one of the stolen cars and attempted to pull the driver over. But the vehicle’s occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Although the suspects were able to flee the scene, officers had gained information that led to Monday’s arrest, the release read.

Here are the nine locations where the thefts occurred:

Bell Chase neighborhood: one vehicle and one gun 100 block Nichols Avenue: one vehicle Summit Street: one vehicle 9000 block County Road 34: one vehicle and one gun Old Battles Village: one vehicle and one gun Firethorne neighborhood: two vehicles Southland Place: one vehicle Echo Lane: two vehicles Woodmere Drive: one vehicle

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.